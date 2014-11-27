BRIEF-Independent Bank Group Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Independent bank group reports first quarter financial results
BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazil's incoming Planning Minister, Nelson Brabosa, said on Thursday that the government's budget plan for next year will be adapted to reflect a new primary surplus target.
The current primary surplus target for 2015 is of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product, according to the budget proposal sent by President Dilma Rousseff to Congress. Government officials today expect to aim at a 1.2 percent of GDP surplus for 2015. The primary surplus is the excess of revenue over expenses before debt interest payments. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* Independent bank group reports first quarter financial results
* Equus Total Return-consideration to be paid to usg&e shareholders consists of 32.6 million shares of equus stock at a deemed price of $3.28 per share