By Brian Winter
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 11 A Brazilian minister resigned
on Tuesday and urged leftist President Dilma Rousseff to appoint
an "independent" new economic team to "restore confidence and
credibility" among investors, in an unusual public critique from
an ally.
Culture Minister Marta Suplicy, a former mayor of Sao Paulo
and a senior figure in the ruling Workers' Party, had been
expected to leave government as Rousseff sets up a new Cabinet
following her narrow re-election victory on Oct. 26.
But her resignation letter contained unexpected advice on
the biggest policy question facing Rousseff - who will succeed
current finance minister Guido Mantega in her second term.
Many investors blame Mantega and Rousseff, herself a trained
economist who relishes making financial policy decisions, for
interventionist policies that have caused the economy to grow
less than 2 percent a year since she took office in 2011.
Some within the Workers' Party have pushed for Rousseff to
appoint a more centrist figure, such as former BankBoston
executive and central bank president Henrique Meirelles, to
replace Mantega and recover the investor confidence that helped
make Brazil's economy boom last decade.
Suplicy urged Rousseff to "choose ... an independent
economic team, experienced and proven, that will recover the
confidence and credibility of your government, and that is,
above all, committed to a new agenda of stability and growth for
our country."
The letter was posted on Suplicy's Facebook page at a time
when Rousseff was outside of Brazil, en route to a summit in
Australia.
Some on the left wing of Rousseff's party warn against
appointing a finance minister who would make big budget cuts or
other overtures to financial markets, fearing they could cause
unemployment to rise from current lows of about 5 percent.
They prefer that Rousseff appoint someone similar to Mantega
who will maintain a strong state hand in the economy.
