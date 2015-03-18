(Add official confirmation, context)
BRASILIA, March 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff accepted the resignation of Education Minister Cid
Gomes on Wednesday after her allies in Congress demanded that he
quit for calling them "extortionists."
The quarrel added fuel to the political crisis Rousseff is
facing, which could hinder her efforts to push through
belt-tightening legislation needed to reduce Brazil's fiscal
deficit and avoid a credit rating downgrade.
Gomes last month criticized members of Rousseff's ruling
coalition for seeking more government posts and pork barrel
funds, saying they were extorting a weak administration.
Called to explain himself in the lower house of Congress on
Wednesday, Gomes was unrepentant and said Rousseff's allies
should support her administration by voting for pending
legislation or else "drop that bone, leave the government, join
the opposition."
Leaders of Rousseff's main ally, the PMDB party, threatened
to leave the coalition if Gomes did not quit the cabinet.
In a statement, Rousseff's office said she had accepted his
resignation.
Relations between the leftist leader and her allies have
been upset by the massive graft scandal engulfing state-run oil
company Petrobras and the resulting investigation of 47
politicians, all but one from Rousseff's Workers' party and its
coalition allies.
The scandal has undermined her popularity, triggered
anti-government protests and led to calls for her impeachment.
(Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Anthony Boadle;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)