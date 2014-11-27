BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff confirmed banker Joaquim Levy as her next finance
minister on Thursday in an attempt to regain the trust of
investors and jump-start the sluggish economy.
In a statement read by a presidential spokesman, the
administration also confirmed that central bank chief Alexandre
Tombini will stay in his post and former Deputy Finance Minister
Nelson Barbosa will be the next planning minister.
The nomination of Levy and Barbosa was widely expected, but
the statement did not say when both will take over their new
jobs.
They will hold a joint press conference at 4 p.m. (1800
GMT), the statement said.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)