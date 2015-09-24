BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff has pushed back a long-awaited decision on ministerial
reform until next week at the request of allied parties,
according to a statement from the presidential palace on
Thursday.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said last month that the
government's plan to cut around a quarter of its ministries
could save hundreds of millions of reais, underscoring efforts
to close a budget deficit that endangers Brazil's credit rating.
($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)