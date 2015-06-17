BRASILIA, June 16 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff will veto a hike in pension benefits she believes
jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of one of the world's
most generous welfare systems, two officials familiar with the
decision told Reuters on Tuesday.
Rousseff will instead unveil an alternative proposal on
Wednesday, aimed at easing tensions with labor unions and allied
lawmakers who supported making the retirement age more flexible,
the officials said. The government has yet to decide if the
proposal will be presented via a temporary decree or an urgent
bill.
"You need to give a signal that the government will protect
its finances and the social security system," said one of the
officials who is a senior member of Rousseff's ruling coalition
said.
The changes, which were approved by Congress, would cost the
government an extra 3.2 trillion reais ($1.04 trillion) or the
equivalent of more than half of Brazil's gross domestic product
over the next 45 years, according to projections by the social
security ministry.
The surprise hike in pension benefits supported by ally
lawmakers, including some of Rousseff's own Workers' Party,
highlighted the strong resistance to the unpopular austerity
push led by Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to shore up the
government finances.
Since winning re-election in October, Rousseff has embraced
a major shift in economic policy to recover the trust of
investors in the once-booming economy. With the economy
stumbling, inflation on the rise and public finances in a
shambles, Rousseff has sought to get the country back on track
with a mix of orthodox economic policies that she largely
shunned in her first four years in office.
"It is positive for the market that Rousseff will veto the
changes, but we need to analyze what she offers instead," said
Flavio Serrano, an economist with Espírito Santo Investment
Bank. "She needs to offer a lasting solution to what is probably
one of the biggest risks to our economy."
Brazil has one of the world's most generous pension systems,
spending over 10 percent of GDP on retirees in what economists
and ratings agencies point to as one of the biggest future
threats to its economy.
A spokesman in Rousseff's office declined to comment, saying
the president has not made her decision public yet.
($1 = 3.0891 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Ken Wills)