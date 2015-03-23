BRASILIA, March 23 President Dilma Rousseff's
popularity continues to fall according to a new poll published
on Monday that said 64.8 percent of Brazilians rate her
government negatively and only 10.8 percent see it as positive.
The CNT/MDA poll confirmed earlier surveys that showed
Rousseff's popularity tanking due to a massive corruption
scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras and a stagnant
economy.
When CNT/MDA last surveyed Rousseff's popularity in late
September, before her narrow re-election, 41 percent of
respondents rated her government as "great" or "good" and 23.5
percent as "bad" or "terrible."
