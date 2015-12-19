RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 A poll published Saturday
in Brazil gave a mild boost to the political survival prospects
for President Dilma Rousseff, as she saw a slight bounce in her
approval ratings, halting what has been an almost continuous
slide for most of the year.
The number of Brazilians who rated Rousseff's administration
"bad" or "very bad" fell to 65 percent, from 71 percent in
August, according to a Datafolha poll conducted from Dec. 16 to
17 and published by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.
Rousseff is under pressure as Brazil is undergoing its worst
recession in at least 25 years and a corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA which
has led to the arrest of numerous high-profile executives and
politicians.
As the president fights moves by the opposition to impeach
her, the proportion of people who want her to resign or be
impeached also fell. Those wanting Rousseff to resign fell to 56
percent compared to 62 percent in November, while 60 percent
want the president impeached, down from 65 percent in November.
It caps off a relatively good week for Rousseff, after two
rulings from the Supreme Court on Thursday improved her chances
of blocking an impeachment bid by opponents seeking to oust the
unpopular leftist leader.
Meanwhile, her nemesis, speaker of the lower house Eduardo
Cunha, who is fighting accusations of corruption, saw his
popularity remain near rock bottom, with 82 percent of people
polled saying he should be stripped of his mandate.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by James Dalgleish)