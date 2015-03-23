(Adds poll numbers, background)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 23 A majority of Brazilians
favor impeaching President Dilma Rousseff due to an economic
slump and a snowballing corruption scandal at state-run oil
company Petrobras, according to a poll released on Monday.
The survey by polling firm MDA showed that 59.7 percent of
respondents favor Rousseff's impeachment, and 68.9 percent
believe she is responsible for the corruption involving a
massive kickback scheme at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
the oil giant is formally known.
Despite the calls for Rousseff's ouster and recent street
demonstrations against her government, opposition leaders have
resisted pushing for impeachment and say it is unlikely.
Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, of the biggest
opposition party, the PSDB, told Reuters that removing Rousseff
so soon after she was re-elected would be destructive to
Brazil's 30-year-old democracy, especially since prosecutors
have found no evidence she participated in the corruption scheme
at Petrobras.
Rousseff's popularity has fallen to a new low, with 64.8
percent of respondents rating her government negatively and only
10.8 percent seeing it positively, the poll said.
When MDA last surveyed Rousseff's popularity in late
September, before her narrow re-election in October, 41 percent
of respondents rated her government as "great" or "good" and
23.5 percent as "bad" or "terrible."
The new poll also showed that Rousseff's personal approval
rating had dropped to 18.9 percent from 55.6 percent in
September, while 77.7 percent of respondents said they
disapproved of her leadership versus 40.1 percent in the
previous survey.
If Brazil were to hold presidential elections today,
opposition leader Aecio Neves would win. In the poll, 55.7
percent of respondents said they would vote for Neves, of the
PSDB party, who lost the October presidential vote in a close
runoff. Just 16.6 percent said they would vote for Rousseff.
A vast majority of those polled, or 92.8 percent, expressed
concern about Brazil's economy, which has slowed to a halt on
Rousseff's watch and is expected to fall into recession this
year.
Pessimism about an economic recovery extends to the
prospects for rooting out corruption, with 65.7 percent of
respondents saying they do not believe those who were
responsible for the graft at Petrobras will be punished.
The MDA poll, commissioned by the national transport lobby
group CNT, surveyed 2,002 people from March 16 to 19.
(Editing by Todd Benson, Peter Galloway and Richard Chang)