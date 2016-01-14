By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Jan 14 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's left-leaning administration is worried a possible
interest rate hike next week will foil its efforts to revive a
battered economy while failing to curb inflation, government
sources said on Thursday.
The ruling Workers Party, unions and businesses are
pressuring the central bank to keep its Selic rate
unchanged to avoid deepening what is on track to become Brazil's
worst recession in more than a century.
The central bank has raised the rate by 700 basis points
since 2013 to 14.25 percent - the highest benchmark interest
rate of any major economy - but has had scant success in
stemming price rises. Annual inflation surged to a 12-year high
of 10.67 percent in December, more than double the official
target of 4.5 percent.
Inflation expectations for this year and next continue to
rise as Brazil's currency, the real, weakens and major cities
raise bus fares.
Most economists expect the central bank to raise the rate by
50 basis points on Wednesday, though they are concerned such a
move will place it in conflict with the government's more
expansionist fiscal stance. The administration is almost certain
the central bank will raise rates next week despite some recent
doubts among market traders, two government sources said.
The government's plan to increase credit for some sectors of
the economy and to help the auto industry and small businesses
show a growing disconnect with the central bank, they say.
Although Rousseff's government will not interfere, the two
officials said a rate hike was unnecessary as the deepening
recession, which has cost 1.5 million Brazilians their jobs over
the past year, would eventually cool inflation.
"Our concern is that higher rates will again fail to bring
down inflation while further sinking the economy," a
presidential aide familiar with the matter said on condition of
anonymity.
"We don't doubt the bank will raise rates again, but we may
not need this tough medicine right now."
Tensions between the government and the central bank flared
during Rousseff's first term between 2011 and 2014 when public
spending boomed, but eased as the president reined in
expenditures last year.
Rousseff has insisted she will maintain the austerity drive
championed by former finance minister Joaquim Levy, a fiscal
hawk who quit in December amid policy disagreements.
However, signs that Rousseff is quietly easing public
spending cuts to appease her allies in Congress before it votes
whether to impeach her could blunt monetary policy, many
analysts argue.
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa supports a more gradual
fiscal adjustment and is in talks with state-run banks to open
new credit lines.
"If those measures materialize it will not only reduce the
efficiency of monetary policy, but also mark a return of policy
contradictions," said Alessandra Ribeiro, a partner with Sao
Paulo-based economic consultancy Tendencias.
Rousseff's office and the central bank declined to comment.
Rousseff and Barbosa have publicly emphasized the central bank's
operational autonomy.
The central bank has clearly signaled that another round of
rate hikes is almost inevitable to make good on its promise to
bring inflation down to its target in 2017.
Two of its eight board members voted for a hike of 50 basis
points at the Nov. 25 meeting, in a strong indication of a
policy shift.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said in a letter last
week that "regardless of other policies the central bank will
take the necessary measures to meet its inflation-targeting
objectives."
Baulking at a rate hike next week could tarnish the bank's
credentials and lead to market volatility, analysts say.
"The central bank has put itself in this position by clearly
signaling a rate hike," said Juan Jensen, partner with 4E
consultancy. "If it does not raise rates now it will leave the
impression of political intervention."
($1 = 3.9996 Brazilian reais)
