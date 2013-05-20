BRASILIA May 20 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Monday she ordered the Federal Police to
investigate the source of a rumor that sent thousands of poor
Brazilians running to state bank branches seeking payment of a
monthly family stipend.
A rumor that payments of the Bolsa Familia program would be
ended led crowds to line up over the weekend at branches of the
Caixa Economica Federal government bank to get their
money. The rumor spread by word of mouth and cellphone text
messages.
Angry beneficiaries smashed glass doors and automatic teller
machines in some branches on Saturday in a surprising outburst
that reminded Brazilians of chaotic scenes in crowded banks
during financial crises two decades ago before Brazil stabilized
its economy.
The program of cash transfers to families on the condition
they send their children to school and get them vaccinated has
helped lift 30 million Brazilians from poverty over a decade.
Brazil's social policy has helped maintained widespread
support for Rousseff's ruling Workers' Party and is a key
platform in her re-election plans next year. Reacting quickly,
her government allowed stipends scheduled for later this month
to be paid out at ATM's over the weekend to stop the panic.
"This government money is sacred. We guarantee these
payments. We will not give up the Bolsa Familia," Rousseff vowed
in a speech at a shipyard. She called the rumor "inhuman."
"We have put the Federal Police on the case to find out who
started this rumor that was aimed at unsettling Brazilians who
have been rising from extreme poverty for 10 years," she said.
Caixa Economica Vice President José Urbano Duarte said close
to 1 million families got their Bolsa Familia cash grant this
weekend. The rumors caused panic lines at bank branches in 12 of
Brazil's 26 states, mainly in the poor Northeast of the country,
despite government assurances that the rumor was false.
About 50 million Brazilian, almost one-quarter of the South
American country's population, benefit from the program which
pays out a minimum of 70 reais ($34.42) a month to qualifying
families.
Brazil's deteriorating fiscal situation and heavy tax burden
have led economists to advocate cuts in public spending to allow
more investment and boost sluggish growth in the world's
seventh-largest economy. Some economists say social programs
will have to give for the country to invest more in industrial
output and upgrade its dilapidated infrastructure to be
competitive.