SAO PAULO Dec 15 President Dilma Rousseff's spokesman Edinho Silva said on Tuesday that Brazil's return to growth is more important than the fiscal savings target in next year's budget under discussion in Congress.

Speaking to foreign correspondents, Silva said Rousseff wants to move quickly past debate of the impeachment case against her to end political uncertainty hurting the economy. He said the opposition bid to impeach her will not prosper for lack of support. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)