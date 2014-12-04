BRASILIA Dec 4 The appointment of fiscal
conservative Joaquim Levy as Brazil's finance minister sent a
stronger-than-expected message of positive policy changes during
President Dilma Rousseff's second term, Standard & Poor's senior
analyst Lisa Schineller told Reuters on Thursday.
Following her narrow re-election victory in October,
Rousseff vowed to streamline government spending to regain
investor confidence after years of erratic and interventionist
economic policies.
Levy, her pick to head her economic team, has called for
more fiscal discipline and credible debt-reduction goals, which
are positive steps to revert the deterioration of the
once-booming Brazilian economy, Schineller said.
However, Brazil's future credit rating decisions will depend
on the execution and consistency of the fiscal adjustment at a
time when growth slows, Schineller warned.
"The signaling of policy (change) with this economic team
would be somewhat stronger than we had expected," said
Schineller, who is S&P's lead analyst for Brazil.
"The signaling from the new minister to be is that of
changes in policy, but again execution from our point of view is
going to be a very important component given the challenging
economic environment," she added.
Sluggish economic growth and rising government spending had
prompted S&P to cut Brazil's debt rating closer to junk
territory in March.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)