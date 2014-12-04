(Adds comments and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 4 The appointment of fiscal
conservative Joaquim Levy as Brazil's finance minister sent a
stronger-than-expected message of positive policy changes during
President Dilma Rousseff's second term, Standard & Poor's senior
analyst Lisa Schineller told Reuters on Thursday.
Following her narrow re-election victory in October,
Rousseff vowed to streamline government spending to regain
investor confidence after years of intervention in the economy.
Levy, her pick to head the economic team, has called for
more fiscal discipline and credible debt-reduction goals, which
Schineller termed positive steps to reverse the deterioration of
the once-booming Brazilian economy.
However, S&P's future credit rating decisions on Brazil will
depend on the execution and consistency of the fiscal
adjustment, Schineller warned.
"The signaling of policy (change) with this economic team
would be somewhat stronger than we had expected," said
Schineller, who is S&P's lead analyst for Brazil.
"The signaling from the new minister to be is that of
changes in policy, but again execution from our point of view is
going to be a very important component given the challenging
economic environment," she added.
Sluggish economic growth and rising government spending had
prompted S&P to cut Brazil's debt rating closer to "junk"
territory in March.
The rapid deterioration of the country's fiscal accounts has
raised fears that Brazil could lose its coveted investment grade
rating and with it billions of dollars in investment in coming
years.
Levy, who as treasury chief between 2003 and 2006 was
instrumental in helping Brazil reach investment grade, has said
cleaning up the country's fiscal accounts will be his top
priority after he takes office in coming days.
However, some investors still doubt Rousseff, a leftist
economist who likes to make even the smallest financial
decisions, will back deep spending cuts as the economy flirts
with recession.
Schineller said a government loan of 30 billion reais to
state development bank BNDES and efforts to loosen this year's
fiscal goal were disturbing.
"This sends mixed signals on the future course of policy,"
Schineller said. "The question is: Will these practices diminish
going forward or will they remain."
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa
Von Ahn)