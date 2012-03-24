* Says best defense against a strong real vs dollar
* Plays down recent tensions among coalition parties
* Blames money from rich countries for currency war
SAO PAULO, March 24 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff has pledged to reduce taxes on local businesses
to help them invest and compete in a world awash with cheap
money that is hurting Brazil's economy, Veja magazine reported
on Saturday.
Speaking shortly after a meeting with industry leaders,
Rousseff told the weekly magazine in a two-hour interview
conducted on Thursday that the way out of Brazil's struggle with
inflation and slow growth was lower taxes to spur private
investment.
"Today ... I met with some of the most important Brazilian
businessmen and had a frank exchange of ideas of how to attack
our most paralyzing (economic) distortions," Rousseff said, just
shy of 15 months into her first term.
She said she advised the business leaders that the best
defense against a strong real versus the dollar, which has made
imports more competitive and exports less so, was to raise the
level of private investments.
"They complained that taxes in Brazil foiled the best
initiatives and impeded their competing equally on the global
playing field," Rousseff said. "I agree. We have to lower our
tax burden. And we are going to lower it."
The government has been concerned with the effects a strong
currency is having on the loss of local manufacturing jobs.
ANIMAL SPIRIT
"The business leaders must do their part, seize
opportunities, take risks and let flourish that 'animal spirit'
that (economist John Maynard) Keynes spoke of," said Rousseff,
an economist by training.
Rousseff played down recent tensions among the parties that
make up her ruling coalition that have led to gridlock in
Congress and held up passage of important legislation such as
the World Cup Bill and the new Forestry Code.
The freezing of discretionary spending that often goes to
ruling bloc parties' pork-barrel projects has been one point of
contention.
Another has been the loss by coalition parties of key
administrative posts in ministries and state-run companies, some
over corruption allegations, which Rousseff has filled with
technocrats or her own Workers' Party members.
"There is no crisis of any kind. To win and lose votes is
part of the democratic process," she said. "A crisis exists when
you lose legitimacy."
"WE DON'T WANT THEIR MONEY"
Rousseff also spoke of her encounter this month with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The meeting between the leaders of the sixth and fourth
largest economies came after headline-grabbing statements by
Rousseff blaming a 'tsunami' of cheap money from rich economies
for a 'currency war' that has hurt the emerging markets.
"Brazil is in a situation now in which we can say to rich
countries that we don't want their money," she said she told
Merkel.
"When the European Central Bank throws 1 trillion euros
suddenly on the market, it can't expect countries to sit quietly
while these resources simply stroll through Brazil and return
fatter to Europe without leaving any benefit here," she said.
Brazil has imposed several taxes over the past year on
foreign capital entering Brazil's fixed income and exchange
markets, in an attempt to keep the real from strengthening
against the dollar.
Brazil has some of the highest interest rates of any major
economy, which have been a magnet for capital in the developed
world seeking better returns than the near-zero rates available
at home.