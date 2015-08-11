By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Aug 11 Vice President Michel Temer is
increasingly seen as the man who could lead Brazil out of
political crisis if President Dilma Rousseff is forced from
office, but people who know him say he will do all he can to see
her serve out her term.
Even members of Temer's PMDB party who want Rousseff to step
down say Temer, a seasoned politician and discreet, soft-spoken
constitutional law expert, will hold the fort for Rousseff as
long as long as he can.
They doubt, though, that he can do much to save her if the
current pro-impeachment drumbeat results in a trial in Congress.
"He is anguished. He wants the best for the country, but he
constantly repeats that he respects the constitution and will
use all his strength to help her finish her term," PMDB lawmaker
Darcisio Perondi, a friend of Temer's, said in an interview.
Opinion polls show seven out of 10 Brazilians want to see
Rousseff impeached for running Latin America's largest economy
into the ground and not preventing a massive corruption scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras.
With no evidence that she benefited from the bribery scheme,
or even knew of it, her opponents may have a better chance of
impeaching Rousseff for allegedly doctoring government accounts
last year to allow more state spending in the run-up to her
re-election.
Her fiercest adversaries are waiting for an audit court
ruling as grounds for impeachment. They would need two thirds of
the votes in the Chamber of Deputies to begin proceedings.
Support has clearly grown in recent weeks but it is not
clear whether there are enough votes for an impeachment trial,
which would be held in the Senate and require another two-thirds
majority to vote Rousseff out of office.
Temer, 75, would take over as acting president during the
impeachment and be confirmed if Rousseff is voted out.
Temer is Rousseff's main political liaison with Congress and
his support strengthens her defenses but he may not be able to
control members of his party in Congress who want to impeach
her.
Perondi said Temer will have a "Herculean" task mustering
support for her inside the rebellious governing coalition.
"The majority of the party wants her gone. She is totally
discredited and the economic, moral and political crisis is so
deep," said Perondi, the PMDB's deputy leader in the lower
chamber, who believes the best solution is for Rousseff to
resign.
'NO PLAN B'
Rousseff says she has no intention of resigning because she
was democratically elected. "I can resist threats ... No one
will take away the legitimacy I won at the ballot box," she said
in a speech on Friday.
Brazil's main opposition party, the PSDB, which narrowly
lost to Rousseff in October, is divided over impeachment because
it would make Temer president and likely enhance the PMDB's
chances of winning the next elections in 2018.
Younger PSDB leaders close to former presidential candidate
Aecio Neves are seeking the annulment of October's election,
alleging the Rousseff-Temer campaign received funding from bribe
money. Some senior party leaders prefer to see the PMDB worn
down by Brazil's economic downturn, believing it will ensure a
PSDB victory in 2018.
Rousseff's loss of control over her coalition became patent
last week when two parties defected and the lower chamber almost
unanimously passed a spending bill that undermines flailing
efforts by Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to reduce Brazil's
fiscal deficit. Most lawmakers from her own Workers' Party voted
against the government.
A tense statement the following day by Temer saying Brazil
needed "someone" to unite the country raised speculation that he
was putting himself forward as that leader. Annoyed Workers'
Party officials suspected Temer was plotting against Rousseff,
and the president called him in for an explanation.
People close to Temer say he is fully dedicated to ensuring
Rousseff's government succeeds in balancing fiscal accounts to
save Brazil's investment grade credit rating, restore growth
and revert a slide towards the worst recession in 25 years.
"There is no Plan B. Only Plan D, for Dilma," said one Temer
aide, who asked not to be named.
Many in Brazil's business community wish there was a Plan B.
The two largest industry lobbies, Sao Paulo's FIESP and Rio
de Janeiro's Firjan, endorsed Temer's call for national unity
last week, signaling they would back him as president if
Rousseff is forced out.
While Temer opposes impeachment, aides say he would step in
and run the country if she is forced out.
"If Temer becomes president, business confidence will be
restored, investors will be back and the government relations
with Congress will be good again, because he is well respected,"
Perondi said. "He is the constitutional alternative."
