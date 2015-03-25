BRASILIA, March 25 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's spokesman, Social Communications Minister Thomas
Traumann, resigned on Wednesday, her office said in a statement.
Traumann, a veteran journalist, resigned after a memo from
his office criticizing the government's communications strategy
was leaked to Brazilian media.
Rousseff's opponents seized on the memo, attacking her
administration for apparently planning to use public funds to
increase her popularity in Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest state and
a hotbed of discontent with her government.
It was the second cabinet resignation in a week. Last
Wednesday, education minister Cid Gomes quit after Rousseff's
allies in Congress demanded his head for accusing them of
extorting the government over its legislative
agenda.
