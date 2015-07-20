SAO PAULO, July 20 Their fingers speedily
working away, the competitors line the bright colours of their
Rubik's Cubes as fast as they can, racing against the clock.
Some use the traditional 3x3x3 puzzle. Others try
variations, completing differently-sized cubes blindfolded, with
their feet or just one hand.
Fans of the colourful puzzle, invented by Hungarian
architect Erno Rubik in 1974, gathered in Sao Paulo at the
weekend for the Rubik's Cube World Championship for some serious
speed cubing.
The Rubik's Cube World Championship was first held in
Budapest in 1982 and now draws participants from around the
world.
On Sunday, Australian Feliks Zemdegs took the world title
for a second time, successfully completing the traditional 3x3x3
Rubik's Cube in 5.695 seconds.
"Because I won last time, I was sort of less nervous this
time ... so that sort of helped a little bit," Zemdegs said.
The world record is held by Collin Burns, who solved the
puzzle in 5.25 seconds earlier this year.
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Sao Paolo; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)