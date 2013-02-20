* Medvedev advances anti-aircraft missile sale to Brazil
* Brazil beefing up air defenses ahead of World Cup,
Olympics
* BRICS nations seeking to deepen ties, global influence
By Alexei Anishchuk
BRASILIA, Feb 20 Brazil agreed on Wednesday to
negotiate the purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile
batteries on the condition that Russia transfer the technology
to Brazilian defense companies without restrictions.
The agreement was announced after Russian Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev met with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on a
visit to Brazil to advance defense, energy and agricultural
deals with a fellow member of the BRICS bloc of emerging
nations.
Brazil is beefing up its air defenses before the World Cup
soccer tournament next year and the 2016 Olympic Games to ward
off the threat of a terrorist attack during the global sporting
events, which will draw massive crowds of foreigners.
Brazil is interested in buying medium-range surface-to-air
Pantsir S1 combined missile and artillery batteries and Igla-S
shoulder-held missiles, as well as acquiring the technology to
build the weapons itself in the future.
Contract negotiations will begin in March, the governments
said in a signed statement that called for the effective and
unrestricted transfer of technology to Brazilian defense
companies. No values were mentioned.
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Brazilian
Armed Forces, General Jose Carlos de Nardi, said the contract
would be signed in three months and the batteries would arrive
in Brazil in time for the Olympics, but not the World Cup.
"The Olympic Games are a bigger defense concern because they
take place in different locations of one city, while the World
Cup is just one stadium in several cities," he told Reuters.
ENERGY ALLIANCE
Medvedev's trip follows a visit by Rousseff to Moscow in
December that underlined the importance both countries attach to
building relations among BRICS countries.
The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -
account for one quarter of global GDP and 40 percent of the
world's population. They have become increasingly vocal in
criticizing developed nations' hold over international economic
policies.
Ties between Brazil and Russia have been strengthening and
Medvedev said the two countries aim to raise annual trade
turnover to $10 billion from the current $6.5 billion.
Russia is touting its advanced energy expertise and
technology to open business opportunities in Brazil's oil and
gas industry. It also hopes to get involved in Brazil's plans to
build new nuclear power stations to meet surging demand for
electricity that has overwhelmed its generating capacity.
"An energy alliance would benefit our people and our
companies," Medvedev said.
Brazilian officials said Medvedev's visit advanced talks to
eliminate sanitary hurdles that are slowing Brazil's meat sales
to Russia, its largest buyer.
As a sign of the two countries drawing closer, Brazil on
Tuesday became the first country outside Russia to host a
monitoring station for the Russian satellite navigation system
GLONASS, a global positioning system that uses 24 satellites.
