By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 16 Brazil is pushing ahead with a
planned $1 billion purchase of anti-aircraft missile batteries
from Russia in a deal that will cement a strategic defense
partnership between the two BRICS nations, the Brazilian Defense
Ministry said on Wednesday.
Brazilian officials said they expect to sign a contract by
the middle of 2014 for short- to medium-range surface-to-air
Pantsir S1 missile batteries and Igla-S shoulder-held missiles.
In December, Brazil bought 12 Mi-35 attack helicopters - a
type dubbed the 'flying tank' - in its first purchase from
Russia of military hardware. The rising Latin American power has
traditionally obtained its weapons from the United States and
Europe.
Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on a visit to Peru
and Brazil to promote sales of Russian weaponry, also proposed
in Brasilia the joint development of a fifth-generation fighter
jet, defence officials said.
Brazil's Air Force has been looking for a decade to buy 36
fourth-generation jets to replace its aging fighter fleet, but
Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 is not currently in the running for the
contract worth more than $4 billion.
The selection process is already underway and will not be
reopened, Brazilian Defense Minister Celso Amorim said after
meeting with Shoigu. Amorim said he hopes President Dilma
Rousseff will decide "soon" between Boeing Co.'s F-18
Super Hornet, the Rafale made France's Dassault Aviation SA
and the Gripen offered by Sweden's Saab AB.
Amorim told reporters Brazil was nevertheless interested in
discussing the development of a future jet fighter with new
partners.
"More than buying military equipment, what we are seeking
with Russia is a strategic partnership based on the joint
development of technology," Amorim said.
The terms of the deal that was first proposed in February
during a visit to Brazil by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev require Russia to transfer the technology to build the
anti-aircraft batteries to Brazilian defense companies without
restriction.
Amorim said defense cooperation between the two members of
the BRICS group of leading emerging nations, which also includes
China, India and South Africa, could "counterbalance" other
options that Brazil wants to keep open - a reference to
traditional arms suppliers such as the United States.
Amorim said Russia and Brazil would also look at working
together on space technology and on defense against cyber
attacks, an area that has become a Brazilian priority since
disclosures that the U.S. National Security Agency has spied on
Brazilians, their president and the country's largest oil
company.
The purchase of anti-aircraft batteries is part of Brazil's
effort to beef up air defenses ahead of global sports events the
South American nation is preparing to host. While the Russian
missiles will not be delivered in time for next year's soccer
World Cup, they will be in place for the Olympic Games to be
held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, the defense ministry said.