RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 28 Brazilian iron ore miner
Samarco has suspended payments to employees and suppliers
because its funds have been frozen by courts in the wake of a
deadly dam burst and destructive flood of muddy mine waste, the
company said in a statement on Saturday.
The company, a joint venture between Australia's BHP
Billiton Ltd, the world's largest mining company, and
the largest iron ore producer Brazil's Vale SA, has
also asked for permission to delay payments to a compensation
fund ordered by the government because it cannot access its
accounts, the statement said.
In the statement, the company apologized to its employees
and suppliers and promised to resume payments as soon as
possible.
Brazil's federal and state governments plan to sue Samarco
and its owners for 20 billion reais ($5.24 billion) for damages
caused by the Nov. 5 burst of a tailings dam, Environment
Minister Izabella Teixeira told reporters on Friday.
The dam burst earlier this month unleashed 60 million cubic
meters of mud and mine waste that devastated a village, killed
at least 13 people and polluted hundreds of kilometers of a
major river valley.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Marguerita Choy)