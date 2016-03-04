BRASILIA, March 3 Brazilian prosecutors on
Thursday criticized a deal that mining company Samarco reached
earlier this week with the federal government to pay an
estimated 20 billion reais ($5.27 billion)in damages for a
deadly dam spill in November.
The settlement favors the miner instead of the population
affected by what is considered to be Brazil's worst
environmental disaster, the prosecutors of the task force
investigating the spill as well prosecutors in the states of
Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo said in a statement.
Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA
VALE5.SA, inked a settlement deal with the government on
Wednesday after weeks of arduous negotiations. The miner agreed
to pay an estimated 20 billion reais in damages over 15 years to
compensate local communities flooded by a tsunami of mining
waste that also polluted a major river in both states.
The burst tailings dam killed 19 people and left hundreds
homeless.
Prosecutors said the deal does not guarantee the proper
clean up and payment of damages for populations that were not
included in settlement talks.
The deal does not block other judicial actions currently
ongoing in both states, prosecutors said.
($1 = 3.7986 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)