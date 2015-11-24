BRASILIA Nov 23 Standard & Poor's cut Brazilian
miner Samarco Mineracao SA's debt rating further into
speculative territory on Monday as the deadly dam disaster
compromises the finances of the joint venture owned by BHP
Billiton and Vale SA.
S&P cut Samarco's global scale corporate credit to 'BB-'
from 'BB+', both non-investment grade ratings, and kept its
credit watch negative, which means it could downgrade the
iron-ore miner even further.
"These actions reflect Samarco's difficulties to recover its
operations, potential fines, and weak cash flows that are
undermining the company's financials and boosting liabilities,"
S&P said in a statement.
The rating agency had threatened to cut Samarco's rating
after the Nov. 5 accident in which a mudflow from a burst
tailings dam killed at least a dozen people, left hundreds
homeless and polluted nearby rivers across several states.
Samarco halted its iron-ore operations after the accident
and Brazilian authorities have announced an initial fine of 250
million reais ($67.01 million). Government officials have said
the total bill for the company will be significant larger.
($1 = 3.7308 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)