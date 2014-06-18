(Corrects second paragraph to delete reference to Boa Vista
being a former asset of sugar and ethanol group Biosev)
SAO PAULO, June 17 Net profit at Sao Martinho SA
, one of Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol groups,
was 6.4 million reais ($2.9 million) in the quarter ended March
31, down 50 percent from the year-earlier period, the company
said in a filing on Monday night.
The results for the final financial quarter of the company's
2013/14 cane crop season were hurt by the costs involved in
streamlining its Boa Vista joint venture project with state-run
oil company Petrobras.
The company's debt to EBITDA ratio remained stable in the
quarter at 2.02, roughly the same as a year earlier and in the
previous quarter. Net revenue was up 3 percent from the
year-before quarter at 320.3 million reais.
For the year, Sao Martinho posted a record net profit of 135
million reais, up 85 percent from the previous year. Brazil's
main center-south cane region is coming off crushing a record
596 million tonne crop.
The performance of milling groups in the current season will
likely be hurt by a drought early this year. The cane crush,
which was forecast at 600 million to 620 million tonnes in
December, is now more likely come in at 580 million to 570
million tonnes, according to market forecasts.
The company, whose shareholders include the state-run oil
company Petrobras, crushed 15.6 million tonnes of
cane in the past season, up 21 percent from the previous year.
Brazilian cane milling groups have been struggling over the
past two to three years to generate consistent profits as
margins for sugar and ethanol sales continue to be weak, largely
due to global overproduction of sugar and price controls on
automobile fuels in Brazil.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Peter Galloway)