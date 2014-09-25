By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazil's securities industry
watchdog on Thursday allowed fast-track offerings for stocks,
convertible debt and structured notes, a move that should help
spur listings among small- and mid-sized companies in Latin
America's largest economy.
Under the revamped Rule 476/09, certain companies will be
allowed to carry out so-called restricted-effort offerings of
stock and notes convertible into equity, the watchdog, known as
CVM, said in a statement.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with the CVM, only qualified
investors can participate, and the deals cannot be marketed
through road shows or the media.
The changes increase the number of qualified investors who
can participate in an offering to 50 from 20.
Bankers, companies, government officials and lawyers see an
extended Rule 476 as a way to help companies raise capital in a
challenging market. Stock offerings in Brazil are having their
worst year in more than a decade in yet another sign of eroding
investor confidence in the nation's economy.
"The changes to Rule 476/09 reflect some of the proposals
made by a committee of market participants and put under the
CVM's consideration with the main goal of fine-tuning regulation
so small-sized companies can access local markets for funding,"
the statement said.
The revamped text for Rule 476 introduces priority rights
for existing shareholders in the subscription of the securities
under certain terms. It also establishes the requirements for
start-up companies to list shares, and it adds structured notes,
known in Brazil as COEs, as an eligible asset class.
Besides the CVM, market participants that joined the
discussion to broaden the scope of Rule 476 include Abrasca, a
group that represents listed companies; financial bourse
BM&FBovespa SA ; Anbima, the lobbying group for the
investment banking and asset management industries; and the
investment holding company of state development bank BNDES
.
The original Rule 476 was designed to allow smaller
companies to sell debt instruments, mainly senior unsecured
notes, to a small group of investors without having to register
the transaction with the CVM.
The rule, which was introduced in 2009, gave companies
broader access to local capital markets. The new rules also
state that trading of the securities can take place in bourses
or over-the-counter markets 90 days after the offering.
