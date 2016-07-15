SAO PAULO, July 15 The Brazilian government on Friday appointed Henrique Balduino Moreira as a board member of securities industry watchdog CVM, after his nomination was recently confirmed by senators.

Moreira, a lawyer with many years of experience in public service, will start on July 20 and his tenure will end in December 2020, the watchdog said in a statement.

Moreira, who also served at the National Monetary Council, Brazil's main economic policy body, will form part of a five-person board of directors responsible for analyzing and ruling on administrative proceedings at the CVM. He replaces Luciana Dias, whose term ended in December. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Marguerita Choy)