RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's Senate on Wednesday approved a Supreme Court decision to arrest the leader of the ruling coalition in the upper house, Senator Delcídio do Amaral, for allegedly obstructing a corruption probe into state-run oil company Petrobras.

Senators voted 59-13 to uphold the top court's ruling which led to the country's first-ever arrest of a sitting senator earlier on Wednesday.

Prosecutors investigating politicians linked to corruption at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) accused Amaral of trying to bribe a former Petrobras executive to flee Brazil rather than give evidence as part of a plea bargain.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)