Demand for consumer loans in Brazil dropped 6 percent in
November from October, mostly due to more fewer working days in
the month, credit research company Serasa Experian said on
Monday.
Demand for consumer credit rose 8.8 percent in November from
a year earlier, Serasa said, citing the impact of more favorable
terms for certain payroll loans.
Serasa noted that demand has declined 1.6 percent over the
year to date, compared to a 2.5 percent decline registered in
the year through October.
(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by; W Simon)