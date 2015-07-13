BRASILIA, July 13 Demand for consumer loans in Brazil fell 2.3 percent in June from May, down from an increase of 10.8 percent in the prior month when Mothers' Day had boosted consumers' appetite, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.

The contraction was similar across all income classes and geographic regions, Serasa said.

Demand for consumer credit rose 10.1 percent in June from a year earlier, it said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, Editing by W Simon)