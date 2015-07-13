BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
BRASILIA, July 13 Demand for consumer loans in Brazil fell 2.3 percent in June from May, down from an increase of 10.8 percent in the prior month when Mothers' Day had boosted consumers' appetite, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.
The contraction was similar across all income classes and geographic regions, Serasa said.
Demand for consumer credit rose 10.1 percent in June from a year earlier, it said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, Editing by W Simon)
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.