BRASILIA, March 14 Demand for consumer loans in
Brazil fell 2.2 percent in February from January as the
recession deepened, credit research company Serasa Experian said
on Monday.
Credit demand fell across income classes and geographic
regions, except in the South, where it increased 0.4 percent
from January, Serasa said.
Demand for consumer credit rose 6.7 from February 2015, but
mostly because this year featured a Leap Day, it said, when an
extra day is added to the end of the month every four years.
