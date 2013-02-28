* Two diesel refineries being built in northeast Brazil
* Petrobras CEO currently negotiating in China
BRASILIA Feb 28 Brazil's government is
negotiating a partnership with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) to finish work on two oil refineries,
Brazil's energy minister said on Thursday.
The partnership with Brazil's state-led oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) would help ensure the
completion of the Premium I refinery in the northeastern state
of Maranhão and the Premium II refinery in nearby Ceará state by
2018.
"The president of Petrobras is in China negotiating right
now," Brazilian Mine and Energy Minister Edison Lobão told
reporters in Brasilia.
Petrobras is trying to reduce its dependence on imported
fuels by building more domestic refineries. The Premium
refineries will produce diesel fuel.
China is Brazil's top trading partner.