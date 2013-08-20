BARRETOS, Brazil Aug 20 The world's top beef
producer Brazil will likely slaughter a record number of cattle
in 2013, 11 percent more than in 2012, the country's No. 3
meatpacker Minerva Foods, said on Tuesday.
Cattle prices are some 21 percent lower than in other
producing nations like the United States, encouraging beef
companies, which buy those cattle, to produce and sell more
meat, said Fabiano Tito, who is in charge of market research for
Minerva.
"We have a record supply of animals for slaughter this year
and prices are being maintained by a very strong demand that is
being reflected in the whole production chain," he said at an
event in Barretos, Sao Paulo state.
Export volumes of beef are very strong thanks to a weaker
Brazilian currency that has made the local supply more
attractive to foreign buyers. So far export volumes have
remained above the previous record export average reached in
2007, he said.
Tito said 106,000 tonnes of beef could be exported in August
after 105,000 tonnes were shipped abroad in July.
Minerva exports some two thirds of its beef products. It
trails JBS and Marfrig in beef output.
