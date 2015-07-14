By Marcelo Teixeira
| SAO PAULO, July 14
Brazil following the worst energy crisis in 15 years will favor
quick expansion of distributed solar generation in the country,
according to investors and consultants.
Startup companies are already offering packages that include
financing for installation, embarking on a generation model that
has caught the government's eye as it scrambles to increase
power supply.
Brazil's power sector watchdog Aneel is holding public
hearings to discuss regulations to expand the system. It expects
distributed generation to reach 2 gigawatts by 2024, up from
nearly nothing now. At current installation costs, that would
amount to 15 billion to 20 billion reais ($4.79 billion to $6.38
billion) in investments.
"Power generation, particularly solar and wind, is basically
the only sector detached from the current economic crisis in
Brazil," said Mario Lima, a director with consulting firm EY in
Rio de Janeiro.
"Solar is very quick to install so it has a huge advantage
over other sources in the current situation," he said.
Distributed generation (DG) refers to electricity generated
at the point where it is consumed. The model usually works with
solar photovoltaic panels on rooftops, connected to the grid.
Consumers produce enough power for their own use and sell the
surplus to the grid.
Brazil's power prices rose about 17 percent last year and
will jump 41 percent further this year, according to central
bank estimates, as expensive backup thermal plants work around
the clock.
As a result, DG has become more attractive.
"Brazil is a huge opportunity regarding solar generation.
Power bills are very high, solar radiation factors very strong
and the market is basically virgin," investor Henrique Loyola
told Reuters.
He recently sold his stake in XP Investimentos, a large
Brazilian stock brokerage, and is investing 20 million reais
with three partners in a new company called SolarGrid. Loyola
expects to go from 50 clients in June to 1,000 by the end of the
year.
Large utilities are also interested in the sector.
"The Sao Paulo area has high potential for distributed
generation. A lot of people with high purchasing power and high
energy consumption," AES Brasil president Britaldo Soares told
Reuters in a recent interview.
Soares said AES Brasil, controlled by AES Corp, is
looking at solutions carried out by AES Distributed Energy in
the United States and evaluating whether it can replicate some
of them in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area.
(Additional reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by David
Gregorio)