•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazil's sovereign wealth fund earned about 134 million reais ($39 million) with the disposal of 5.625 million shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA between the end of June and mid-July.
In a statement distributed late on Friday, the so-called Fundo Soberano do Brasil sold the shares at an average price of 23.84 reais each. Proceeds from the sale were all reinvested into a domestic asset portfolio, as per requested by the fund's board of directors, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.