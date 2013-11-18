SAO PAULO Nov 18 Infestations of the
Helicoverpa caterpillar in Brazil's grain belt prompted the
agriculture ministry on Monday to declare a state of emergency
in the leading soy state of Mato Grosso, highlighting the
potential risk to large parts of the crop.
The ministry's head of supply, Antonio Andrade, also
declared an emergency in the state of Bahia, a smaller but
important producer state where difficulty controlling pests
caused financial losses for producers last year.
State governments will draw up guidelines for dealing with
the pest that is believed to be a serious threat to crops.
Production costs in areas where the caterpillar is most
prominent are going to rise for farmers as fighting the pest
often involves multiple applications of insecticide and
destruction of plant material that host to the caterpillar.
Brazil, one of the world's biggest exporters of soybeans and
corn after the United States, is nearly finished planting what
is expected to be a record soy and bumper corn crop that will
start harvest in early 2014.
The caterpillar can also destroy cotton crops.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)