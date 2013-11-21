SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazilian soy, corn and cotton farmers are in a costly battle to protect what they had hoped to be a record grain crop from an exotic threat: the Helicoverpa armigera caterpillar that showed up for the first time in fields earlier in 2013.

The government has declared a state of emergency in the top grain state that is already having trouble keeping up with demand for insecticide. Experts said the pest has shown up in all of Brazil's major soybeans states, but it was too early to quantify monetary losses or losses to crop output.

Brazil is the world's biggest exporter of soybeans and one of the biggest corn exporters.

The last time Brazilian farmers faced such a threat was in 2004 when Asian rust spread across the tropical grain belt, causing as much as 4 million tonnes in crop losses in one year, and also forcing farmers to spend more for fungicide spraying.

Much of the challenge of controlling the pest for producers is learning what chemicals work best and how to apply them. The rust problem is now manageable in Brazil.

Helicoverpa armigera showed up in the western farm belt of Bahia state earlier this year. The state is not among the top producers but the pest quickly spread across state borders into 70 percent of Brazil's grain belt, including Mato Grosso the biggest soy, corn and cotton producer state.

The exact cost of the pest to Bahian producers last harvest is hard to pinpoint given the drought that also caused losses. But the state's producers association estimates farmers lost 2 billion reais ($900 million) from the soy, corn and cotton crops.

When the agriculture ministry declared a state of emergency in Mato Grosso on Monday, and in Bahia a couple weeks earlier, it opened the doors to commercially used pest control chemicals that have not cleared the red tape of Brazilian regulators.

The decision came down after insecticide suppliers reported that their shelves had already been cleared as producers grew concerned over the rapid appearance of the pest and started buying up all they could to assure they could contain it.

"We had soy just germinating and already being attacked by a big caterpillar. The pest didn't come from soy, but was the legacy of crops during the interharvest period," the technical director of Mato Grosso's soy producers association Aprosoja, Nery Ribas, said.

The strain of caterpillar is so new that authorities had not even started approving new insecticides for use against it.

The Mato Grosso farm economy institute, Imea, estimates that the costs of applying insecticide rose 88 percent in the past few months to 263 reais ($115) per hectare, mainly due to the new pest. That marks a 92 percent increase from a year ago in chemical application costs.

"The start of this crop is more intense than last season," spokesman for Bahia's association of farmers (Aiba), Luiz Stahlke, said about the need to spray. "The Helicoverpa is our main headache."

Crops in the state are 20 days into vegetation and have already had three applications for Helicoverpa armigera. Last year, producers only applied one or two sprays at most, he said.

DELICATE BALANCE

A less harmful form of Helicoverpa had long existed in Brazil but entomologists recently detected the more robust armigera species of the genus in the country.

Brazil's federal crop research company Embrapa warns that farmers will not only have to learn to control the bug but how to avoid upsetting other parts of the environment. For instance, farmers need to protect the caterpillar's natural enemies when spraying insecticide. They must also try to destroy its natural refuges where it may multiply to devastating proportions.

"The lack of rational use of agrochemicals may not only destabilize the biological systems but cause problems for human health," Embrapa said in a report on control of the threat.

Emamectin benzoate is recognized as the main defense against Helicoverpa armigera in countries, such as Australia which has a history of the pest.

Brazil's agriculture ministry could extend the state of emergency to other states, such as Goias, which are now asking for permission to import the chemical due to the threat.

Producers will need to get the caterpillar under control early before soy and corn crops start forming pods and ears, into which the bug can bore making chemicals less effective.

Emamectin benzoate has managed to control the pest in other places around the world. The main risk for Brazilian farmers is that state bureaucracy may take too long to allow the product to reach farms in time to do any good, said Aprosoja's Ribas.

"It's a complex legal action," the interim secretary of food safety at the agriculture ministry, Ricardo da Cunha Cavalcanti, said. "But before the end of the month, people should be distributing it in Mato Grosso." (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio)