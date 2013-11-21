By Gustavo Bonato
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazilian soy, corn and cotton
farmers are in a costly battle to protect what they had hoped to
be a record grain crop from an exotic threat: the Helicoverpa
armigera caterpillar that showed up for the first time in fields
earlier in 2013.
The government has declared a state of emergency in the top
grain state that is already having trouble keeping up with
demand for insecticide. Experts said the pest has shown up in
all of Brazil's major soybeans states, but it was too early to
quantify monetary losses or losses to crop output.
Brazil is the world's biggest exporter of soybeans and one
of the biggest corn exporters.
The last time Brazilian farmers faced such a threat was in
2004 when Asian rust spread across the tropical grain belt,
causing as much as 4 million tonnes in crop losses in one year,
and also forcing farmers to spend more for fungicide spraying.
Much of the challenge of controlling the pest for producers
is learning what chemicals work best and how to apply them. The
rust problem is now manageable in Brazil.
Helicoverpa armigera showed up in the western farm belt of
Bahia state earlier this year. The state is not among the top
producers but the pest quickly spread across state borders into
70 percent of Brazil's grain belt, including Mato Grosso the
biggest soy, corn and cotton producer state.
The exact cost of the pest to Bahian producers last harvest
is hard to pinpoint given the drought that also caused losses.
But the state's producers association estimates farmers lost 2
billion reais ($900 million) from the soy, corn and cotton
crops.
When the agriculture ministry declared a state of emergency
in Mato Grosso on Monday, and in Bahia a couple weeks earlier,
it opened the doors to commercially used pest control chemicals
that have not cleared the red tape of Brazilian regulators.
The decision came down after insecticide suppliers reported
that their shelves had already been cleared as producers grew
concerned over the rapid appearance of the pest and started
buying up all they could to assure they could contain it.
"We had soy just germinating and already being attacked by a
big caterpillar. The pest didn't come from soy, but was the
legacy of crops during the interharvest period," the technical
director of Mato Grosso's soy producers association Aprosoja,
Nery Ribas, said.
The strain of caterpillar is so new that authorities had not
even started approving new insecticides for use against it.
The Mato Grosso farm economy institute, Imea, estimates that
the costs of applying insecticide rose 88 percent in the past
few months to 263 reais ($115) per hectare, mainly due to the
new pest. That marks a 92 percent increase from a year ago in
chemical application costs.
"The start of this crop is more intense than last season,"
spokesman for Bahia's association of farmers (Aiba), Luiz
Stahlke, said about the need to spray. "The Helicoverpa is our
main headache."
Crops in the state are 20 days into vegetation and have
already had three applications for Helicoverpa armigera. Last
year, producers only applied one or two sprays at most, he said.
DELICATE BALANCE
A less harmful form of Helicoverpa had long existed in
Brazil but entomologists recently detected the more robust
armigera species of the genus in the country.
Brazil's federal crop research company Embrapa warns that
farmers will not only have to learn to control the bug but how
to avoid upsetting other parts of the environment. For instance,
farmers need to protect the caterpillar's natural enemies when
spraying insecticide. They must also try to destroy its natural
refuges where it may multiply to devastating proportions.
"The lack of rational use of agrochemicals may not only
destabilize the biological systems but cause problems for human
health," Embrapa said in a report on control of the threat.
Emamectin benzoate is recognized as the main defense against
Helicoverpa armigera in countries, such as Australia which has a
history of the pest.
Brazil's agriculture ministry could extend the state of
emergency to other states, such as Goias, which are now asking
for permission to import the chemical due to the threat.
Producers will need to get the caterpillar under control
early before soy and corn crops start forming pods and ears,
into which the bug can bore making chemicals less effective.
Emamectin benzoate has managed to control the pest in other
places around the world. The main risk for Brazilian farmers is
that state bureaucracy may take too long to allow the product to
reach farms in time to do any good, said Aprosoja's Ribas.
"It's a complex legal action," the interim secretary of food
safety at the agriculture ministry, Ricardo da Cunha Cavalcanti,
said. "But before the end of the month, people should be
distributing it in Mato Grosso."
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio)