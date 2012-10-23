Oct 23 Brazil has for centuries been known as a
leading producer and exporter of the world's breakfast, or soft,
commodities - orange juice, coffee, sugar and cocoa.
But over the past two and a half decades since opening
to foreign participation, Latin America's largest
economy has also become a leading supplier of important grains
and meats, through investments in technology and land.
Following is a list of Brazil's main agricultural
products and exports:
* BEEF: Brazil has the largest commercial cattle herd on
the planet, at around 200 million head. Although it consumes
about 80 percent of its beef, Brazil still manages to
be the world's largest exporter of the meat. It produces mostly
Indicus breeds such as the Zebu and Nelore, which are best
suited for tropical climates, and most of the herd is grass-fed.
* POULTRY/PORK: With a fast-expanding grain belt, Brazil
has leveraged its corn and soy production to become the world's
largest exporter of poultry meat and a growing exporter of
pork. Feed accounts for about 70 percent of pork and poultry
production costs.
* SOYBEANS: After the creation of commercial soybean
varieties suitable for its tropical growing areas in the 1970s,
Brazil soon became the No. 2 soybean producer and exporter and
will likely overtake the United States as the leading producer
of the oilseed this year.
* CORN: Brazil had been a marginal corn exporter until a few
years ago, keeping 95 percent of the 60 million tonnes-plus
produced at home to feed its booming pork and poultry
industries. But since discovering it could plant two corn crops
per year in some areas, Brazil has exported around 7 to 11
million tonnes a year, making it the No. 3 world exporter.
* SUGAR: As the world's largest producer and exporter of
the sweetener, Brazil dominates half the world's sugar market.
* ETHANOL: Brazil is typically the world's largest exporter
of cane-based ethanol, shipping around 3 billion liters (0.8
billion gallons) a year. This pales in comparison with the 23-28
billion liters that it produces annually for the domestic
flex-fuel car fleet.
* COFFEE: As the world's largest producer and exporter, it
produces between 35 million and 55 million 60-kg bags of coffee
annually, mostly arabica. It controls about 30 percent of the
international market.
* COTTON: Brazil was a marginal producer of cotton but
in past years jumped into the No. 4 slot among world exporters.
This comes on the heels of winning a dispute at the World Trade
Organization over U.S. subsidies. Brazil produces close to 2
million tonnes of high-grade, long-fiber cotton lint.
* TIMBER: With abundant rain, sun and land in the
tropics, Brazil - as with most of the above crops - is the
lowest-cost producer of pulp from timber. Eucalyptus
trees have a growing cycle of about seven years, compared with
10-12 years in Chile and 25 years in North America and Europe.
* ORANGE JUICE: As the largest producer and exporter of the
beverage, it accounts for roughly one in every two glasses of
concentrated orange juice consumed in the world.
* COCOA: Brazil ranks sixth among cocoa growers but was No.
2 only a few decades ago until witch's broom disease devastated
its plantations, slashing output by more than half.
* TOBACCO: Brazil is the largest producer of tobacco,
cultivation of which is concentrated in the southern growing
states.
