SAO PAULO Aug 7 Brazil will likely produce
between 83.28 million and 85.57 million tonnes of soybeans in
the upcoming 2013/14 season, beating the 2012/13 record as
farmers favor soy over corn, FCStone analysts said on Wednesday.
The area planted with soy will be between 28.19 million
hectares and 28.54 million hectares, up to 3 percent larger than
the area sowed last season in Brazil, which could surpass the
United States as the top soybean producer this season.
"The increase in area planted will be observed because the
price of corn is deteriorating domestically more than prices in
the international soybean market," FCStone do Brasil analysts
wrote in a report.
The report said a weaker Brazilian currency would provide
further incentive for farmers to plant soybeans for export
rather than corn, which will likely be mostly destined for the
local market.
Brazil planted record corn and soybean crops in the 2012/13
season but faced an internal corn shortage in some areas of the
country because of a lack of silos for storage and problems
transporting the grain to remote areas.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Ken Wills)