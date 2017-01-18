By Gustavo Bonato
RONDONOPOLIS, Brazil Jan 18 Stiff competition
among truckers will keep road freights in Brazil's main
agricultural belt stable during the 2016/17 crop, transporters
said, benefiting farmers as they harvest a record volume of
soybeans but hurting margins for logistics companies.
Drivers angry at the falling profitability of the route have
staged protests and roadblocks in recent days at vital transport
points in Mato Grosso, Brazil's largest grain producer. Some
blockades were cleared on Wednesday.
In Rondonópolis, a logistics hub in the south of Mato Grosso
state, truckers gathered outside local freight agencies to
search for deals. In recent days, it has been hard to find a
happy face.
"What they are offering us barely pays the costs ... We feel
discouraged," said truck driver Mauri Jorge Dalbello, staring at
freight rates written in marker on a white board.
Brazil expects to harvest a record 103.8-million-tonnes
soybean crop this season and remain the world's leading
exporter, shipping 57 million tonnes in 2016/17, according to
government estimates.
Mato Grosso farmers have already taken the lead in
harvesting the crop, with volume expected to peak in late
January and February.
While some output remains in silos, much hits the roads
immediately to reach crushing facilities and ports on the coast.
Transportation of the harvest relies on trucks as Brazil's
railroad network is sparse despite the country's vast size.
However, road freights are being pressured by the high
availability of trucks, said Miguel Mendes, head of the cargo
companies association in Mato Grosso.
Earlier this decade, the government stimulated truck
purchases with subsidized loans. Over the past two years,
Brazil's worst recession on record has reduced demand from
industry and trade, leaving more trucks available for
agricultural shipments.
"Our situation could not be worse," said Mendes. "The
harvest has already started and freight rates are weakening."
Local agencies estimate the 1,600-killometers freight
between Rondonópolis and the southeastern port of Paranaguá at
around 230 reais per tonne in February, down slightly from
almost 240 reais in February 2016.
Over the past 12 months, however, diesel fuel prices have
climbed by 3.1 percent in Mato Grosso, according to a National
Petroleum Agency survey.
During the same period, road tolls have increased in many
states, as have maintenance costs, in line with Brazil's rate of
inflation, which was running 6.3 percent in December.
Stagnant road freights should benefit farmers, as trading
firms deduct transport costs from prices offered for grains.
"Freight prices may go up in February compared to January,
as demand is higher, but the price peaks this year will be lower
and last for a shorter time," said Gelso Lauer, regional manager
at Lontano cargo company.
