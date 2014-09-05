By Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Brazilian soy farmers are
about to start sowing what could be a third consecutive record
crop, but caution is their motto as near-term weather forecasts
are less than ideal and low grain prices combined with rising
costs are squeezing margins.
Soybean planting in Brazil's leading agricultural states is
only allowed after Sept. 15, following a period of three months
in which the land must be left fallow to avoid the spread of
disease in the tropical soil.
Many farmers, aiming for a quick harvest that would allow
them to plant a second crop of corn under the best conditions,
hope to begin sowing seed in the first days of the season.
But in the center-west grain belt the weather is not likely
to accommodate that goal. Steady rain is not forecast until
mid-October, in line with the region's historical climate
patterns but later than many farmers had hoped.
"It's going to be risky to plant in the dry earth this year,
hoping for the rain to come," said meteorologist Marco Antonio
dos Santos of local meteorology firm Somar. "We don't see
regular rain immediately after September 15."
Nery Ribas, technical director at Mato Grosso state's
Aprosoja farmer's association, agreed.
"The risk of planting before regular rain is too high. Only
a few will take the chance," he said. "We cannot afford to waste
the initial investment by having to replant fields."
Waiting another month to plant soybeans would not affect the
size of the soy crop, but it would delay the planting of a
second crop of corn or cotton, reducing farmer's potential
profits.
Indeed, many private consultancies published their estimates
for Brazil's 2014/15 soybean crop this week and not a single one
pegged production below 90 million tonnes, which would beat the
past season's record of 85.65 million.
Another reason farmers are not likely to force early
planting is the rising cost of soybean seeds, fertilizers and
pesticides: up 15 percent from a year ago according to the Mato
Grosso state farm institute Imea. The price of seeds alone has
climbed 40 percent since mid-2013.
Meanwhile, benchmark soybean prices have fallen 33
percent on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) in the past 12
months.
"Costs are fixed. The problem now is the prices for the
soybeans. Our message to farmers is caution, caution, caution,"
Ribas said.
Emerson Nunes, an agronomist in charge of monitoring grain
crops at Cocamar, one of the largest co-operatives in No. 2 soy
state Parana, said farmers are worried about the profit outlook.
The United States, which is Brazil's biggest competitor in the
soybean market, is getting ready to harvest a record crop,
pushing down international prices.
"Some may use seeds saved from last season or avoid buying
agro chemicals in advance," Nunes said.
The weather forecast for the season's first weeks is not the
one farmers wished for, but the outlook for the entire period
indicates a record crop.
The El Nino weather phenomenon could hit Brazil with mild
intensity in the coming months, boosting much desired rainfall
during the growing period, forecasters said.
