By Mark Weinraub
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 18 Brazilian farmers are rushing to
sell soybeans after a 7 percent drop in the real currency made
their supplies more affordable than exports from the United
States.
Farmers in Brazil, the world's second-biggest producer of
soybeans after the United States, were selling beans on Thursday
that had been locked up in storage bins for weeks because the
currency's strength had weighed on prices. The sales will likely
shift attention of global soybean importers away from the United
States, analysts said.
But the decline in the real, on fallout from allegations
that Brazilian President Michel Temer condoned bribes to silence
a witness in a corruption probe, sparked an increase in cash
market sales in Brazil on Thursday.
"The farmers in Mato Grosso are selling, taking advantage of
a rise in price," said Endrigo Dalcin, president of soy growers
association Aprosoja in the state of Mato Grosso, which accounts
for almost 30 percent of Brazil's soy production. "Some
producers are getting 3 to 4 reais more for the bag today."
Farmers, who have boosted their on-farm storage capacity in
recent years, had delayed selling the newly harvested soybeans.
Independent consultancy Safras & Mercado said that Brazilian
farmers had sold just 50 percent of their crop by May 5, down
from 67 percent a year earlier and below the five-year average
of 65 percent.
"The big story in Brazil was, When would they sell?" said
Soybean & Corn Advisor President Michael Cordonnier, an
agronomist and expert on South American crops. "Now, with this
much of a drop, this will incentivize Brazilian farmers to sell
soybeans."
The country movement in Brazil will slow the flow of U.S.
soybeans headed overseas, analysts said. Exporters had been
leaning on the U.S. market for more soybeans than usual this
year - with total marketing year export bookings for U.S.
soybeans up 22 percent from a year ago - as Brazilian farmers
put off booking sales.
But Brazilian supplies now will shoulder more of the export
burden as soybeans that had been squirreled away begin to arrive
at ports.
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures plunged 3.2
percent to their lowest level in nearly a month on expectations
of a wave of cheaper Brazilian soybeans hitting the global
market.
The quick turnaround in farmers' attitudes about sales shows
that grain handlers will have to be nimble to keep up with
farmers' marketing practices.
"It is very fluid," Soren Schroder, chief executive of grain
merchant Bunge Ltd, said at an industry conference in New
York. "We cannot plan our future success on whether the farmer
sells on any given week or not."
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago and Ana
Mano in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)