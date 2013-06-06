Standard & Poor's has revised its outlook on its long-term ratings for Brazil to negative from stable and affirmed its BBB long-term and A2 short-term ratings.

The agency said the negative outlook reflects the at least one-in-three probability that a rising government debt burden and erosion of macroeconomic stability could lead to a downgrade of Brazil over the next two years.

"Continued slow economic growth, weaker fiscal and external fundamentals, and some loss in the credibility of economic policy given ambiguous policy signals could diminish Brazil's ability to manage an external shock," S&P said.

"Delays in implementing policies to boost private investment, especially in infrastructure, could contribute to low GDP growth this year and next, thereby raising the risk of further fiscal slippage and a resulting rise in the government's debt burden."

S&P said it could change the outlook back to stable if the government adopted more consistent policies that generate greater private-sector confidence and higher investment.

This would boost the country's trend rate of GDP growth, giving the government more fiscal and monetary flexibility, it said.

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Xavier Briand)