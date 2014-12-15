RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 The Brazilian government needs to seek prudent policies and economic stability to avoid a downgrade of the outlook on its debt rating, Standard & Poor's senior analyst Sebastian Briozzo said on Monday.

In March, S&P cut Brazil's debt rating by one notch to its lowest investment grade due to the erosion of the country's public accounts and slow economic growth.

A downgrade of Brazil's stable outlook could lead to Brazil losing its coveted investment grade, which would trigger an exodus of institutional investors with positions in Brazil. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)