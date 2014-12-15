RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 The Brazilian government
needs to seek prudent policies and economic stability to avoid a
downgrade of the outlook on its debt rating, Standard & Poor's
senior analyst Sebastian Briozzo said on Monday.
In March, S&P cut Brazil's debt rating by one notch to its
lowest investment grade due to the erosion of the country's
public accounts and slow economic growth.
A downgrade of Brazil's stable outlook could lead to Brazil
losing its coveted investment grade, which would trigger an
exodus of institutional investors with positions in Brazil.
