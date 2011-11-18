* Fiscal discipline is key challenge ahead - S&P

BRASILIA, Nov 18 Politically-challenging reforms to the complex Brazilian tax and pension systems could help the credit rating of Latin America's top economy, Standard & Poor's said on Friday.

S&P upgraded Brazil's credit rating by one level on Thursday, citing the country's economic resilience amid a global slowdown trigged by Europe's debt woes and a sluggish U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7AG1IR]

"Tax reform (and) ... a more ambitious pension reform, as well and some other reforms, could have an impact on the rating," S&P analyst Sebastian Briozzo said in a conference call.

For years analysts have said a simpler tax system in Brazil could help attract more investment and allow the country to grow faster.

One of the main challenges for the Brazilian government will be to maintain fiscal prudence in coming months as the global slowdown threatens growth at home, Briozzo said.

"The weak link for Brazil is still the fiscal sector," said Briozzo, adding that changing fiscal flexibility rules is critical to upgrade the country's credit rating. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)