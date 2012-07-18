* Fans and residents want Havelange name stripped from venue
* Push for new name bolstered after court chronicled bribes
By Andrew Downie
SÃO PAULO, July 18 Add another headache to the
construction delays, cost overruns and overall unease about
Brazil's sports infrastructure as it gears up to host the World
Cup and Olympics later this decade: an embarrassing name on one
of the country's marquee stadiums.
The João Havelange Stadium in Rio de Janeiro was supposed to
honor the man who for decades towered over Brazilian sport -
first as head of the country's national soccer federation, later
as a member of the International Olympic Committee, and for 24
years as the head of FIFA, soccer's world governing body.
It's bad enough the stadium, in service since the 2007 Pan
American games, doesn't meet the specifications demanded by FIFA
for matches when Brazil hosts the 2014 World Cup.
But now, after recent court documents confirmed longtime
bribery allegations surrounding Havelange and his disgraced
former son in law, the stadium is the subject of fierce debate
among fans and others who are pushing for a name change before
it hosts the Olympic track and field events in 2016.
"We don't want the most modern stadium in South America to
carry this stain," said Rogerio Lessa Benemond, one of those
campaigning for a name change to shield Botafogo, the Rio team
he supports, from embarrassment. Botafogo plays at the stadium
under a 20-year lease.
"We've always been against Havelange's name on the stadium
because he doesn't represent Botafogo," Benemond added, "but our
opposition has taken on a new lease of life with these
accusations."
Court documents leaked in Switzerland last week confirmed
longstanding accusations that Havelange and his associates had
accepted bribes in exchange for favors from FIFA during the
1990s.
REPARATIONS PAID
In the documents, Swiss prosecutors said Havelange in March
1997 received a kickback of 1.5 million Swiss francs from ISL, a
now-defunct sports marketing company that sold the broadcast
rights to World Cup games. Ricardo Teixeira, Havelange's then
son-in-law and head of the Brazilian soccer federation until
2011, took 12.7 million francs, according to the documents.
A criminal case against the two men was dropped after they
paid reparations, the papers said.
Havelange, who is 96 and seriously ill, hasn't been
reachable for comment. Teixeira, who left Brazil after continued
corruption allegations last year led to his downfall from the
soccer federation, couldn't be reached for comment either.
Officially, the Rio stadium is christened Estadio Olimpico
João Havelange. But most people in the seaside metropolis
already call it something else.
For its games, concerts, and other team-related events,
Botafogo unimaginatively calls the 46,000-seat venue Rio
Stadium. Most residents call it the Engenhão, after the
working-class neighborhood in northern Rio where it is located.
Since the court documents were made public last week,
support for officially changing the name has grown.
Benemond's group suggested officials name the stadium after
Nilton Santos, a Botafogo player of the '50s and '60s. Santos is
also revered as a member of Brazil's national team, having
played alongside legends Pele and Garrincha in an era when the
country hoisted two World Cups.
Another group suggests the stadium be renamed after João
Saldanha, a legendary manager from the 1960s. Honoring Saldanha
would be akin to swapping "a dwarf for a giant," said Juca
Kfouri, one of Brazil's best-known sports journalists.
Any decision on a name change will depend on the Organizing
Committee for the 2016 Olympics. So far, the Rio-based committee
has ignored the controversy. Its web site still features gushing
references to the stadium and Havelange.
This week, no one at the committee responded to emailed
questions about the controversy and whether it would be
appropriate for the city to host the games in a stadium named
after the disgraced Havelange.
