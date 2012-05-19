SAO PAULO May 19 A fire damaged a chimney at a
Usiminas mill outside Sao Paulo, Brazil's top
producer of flat steel products said on Saturday, but production
at the site has been resumed.
Usiminas said the fire broke out on Friday night at its 4.5
million tonne steel plant in Cubatao, 35 miles (57 km) southeast
of Sao Paulo. The causes are still unknown.
"All emergency procedures were immediately taken which
avoided injuries," the company said in a press release.
"Furnace 2 is back in operation and the affected area has
been preserved to investigate the causes of the incident."
Footage broadcasted by Globo News TV showed flames engulfing
one tower at the Cubatao mill as fire trucks rushed in to the
scene.
An official with the fire department in Cubatao told Reuters
the furnace's chimney had been destroyed by the fire, which
broke out at around 9 p.m. on Friday and was put out only seven
hours later.
The fire may have started at the chimney's thermal
insulation, the official said asking not to be named.
Usiminas has been struggling with rising costs of raw
materials, lack of energy and iron ore self-sufficiency as well
as competition from cheaper flat steel imports over the past
three years.
The company posted its first loss in two years in the first
quarter as expenses surged and revenue tumbled amid the most
challenging environment for mills in years.
Italian-Argentine steelmaking group Ternium bought a
controlling stake in the company last year and has promised to
revamp operations at Brazil's largest maker of steel products
for the automobile industry.