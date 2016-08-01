BRASILIA Aug 1 Brazil will wait for the U.S.
International Trade Commission to rule on a Department of
Commerce anti-dumping determination on its cold-rolled steel
before appealing to the World Trade Organization, a senior
Brazilian official said on Monday.
The Commerce Department said last week that Brazilian
cold-rolled steel was being subsidized by seven export promotion
programs in Brazil and passed its anti-dumping determination to
the ITC to rule whether there is injury to U.S. producers.
That could lead to countervailing duties of up to 11 percent
on cold-rolled steel exported to the United States. That trade,
worth $285 million in 2015, is dominated by two Brazilian
companies, Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA and Usinias
Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, a trade valued a
$285 million in 2015.
The U.S. case targets Brazilian incentive programs that
include the so-called "ex-tarifario" and drawback regimes that
reduce import taxes on machines and inputs for making steel.
"Never before in the history of Brazilian foreign trade has
anyone questioned the 'ex-tarifario' and drawback programs,"
Brazil's undersecretary of foreign trade, Daniel Godinho, told
Reuters by telephone.
Godinho said the "ex-tarifario" program actually benefits
U.S. machinery makers, the second most important source of
capital goods imported by Brazilian industry, while the drawback
program was used by all countries, under a "golden principle" of
international trade that you do not export taxes.
"We disagree with the determination and we will wait for the
ITC decision, which we expect in September, before deciding what
we will do," he said.
Brazilian cold-rolled steel is mostly exported for the auto
and appliances industries but it is also used for a wide variety
of products that require high strength such as steel bars and
rods. With the current global economic slowdown, supply of the
product exceeds demand and producers are fighting to protect
their businesses from steel being sold below market prices.
Brazil is vulnerable to dumping charges because steel is
often sold at above world prices in its domestic market meaning
exports can cost less.
Another U.S. anti-dumping investigation is looking at
Brazilian hot-rolled steel exports to the United States, which
were worth over $1 billion last year.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Marguerita Choy)