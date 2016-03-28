(Adds job losses, quote from Steel Institute president)
March 28 Brazil will produce 32.9 million tonnes
of raw steel in 2016, 1 percent less than last year, as the
sector wrestles with an historic slump in demand amid the worst
recession in a generation, the Brazil Steel Institute said on
Monday.
Steel sales for the year are expected to fall 4.1 percent,
to 17.4 million tonnes, President Marco Polo de Mello Lopes told
reporters at the industry association's headquarters in Rio de
Janeiro.
Lopes said Brazil's steel industry was suffering its worst
ever crisis, with nearly 30,000 people laid off over the past
two years. A further 11,000 steel workers are expected to lose
their jobs this quarter, according to the institute's forecast.
Worried at the prospect of little or no growth in the
domestic market this year and next, Lopes urged the government
to stimulate exports by giving tax breaks to steelmakers, saying
Brazil's foreign currency reserves could even be used to pay for
the measures.
"It's a war out there. Brazil cannot remain aloof," Lopes
said, referring to a global market in which numerous countries
are blocking imports and increasing exports.
