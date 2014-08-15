SAO PAULO Aug 15 Whichever way Brazil's steel
industry looks it sees pain.
At home, the economy is on the brink of recession and demand
for the world's most used metal is on the wane. Abroad,
Brazilian exports are hampered by a strong currency and global
production overcapacity.
What is needed, steel executives say, is widespread reform,
including higher infrastructure spending, lower taxes, and a
weaker Brazilian real .
But although steel companies talk urgently of a state of
crisis, and many analysts and economists agree, little change
can be expected soon with a presidential election just two
months away.
Last week, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA,
known as CSN, the country's largest diversified steelmaker,
posted a 96 percent drop in quarterly net income. "Only a crazy
person would invest in Brazil right now," CSN Chief Executive
Benjamin Steinbruch told a conference in Sao Paulo this week.
Strong words for a leader of an industry that remains
fiercely nationalistic. The conference began with the national
anthem and executives repeatedly stressed their patriotic
credentials before sticking the knife in.
The problem for Brazil is that the suffering of its steel
industry is both the result of a weakening economy, as demand
from the construction and auto sectors drops, and a cause of
economic weakness as the high price of steel stops companies
investing.
HOME PAIN
In the past three years economic growth in Brazil has slowed
to a crawl with a number of economists suggesting the country
may have already fallen into recession. An economic activity
index that measures the farming, industrial and services sectors
fell in June for a fifth straight month.
The country's auto industry is on track for its biggest drop
in sales in more than a decade, and inflation is leaning heavily
against the upper limit of the central bank's target range.
Industry group Instituto Aço Brasil expects steel production
to fall 2.5 percent this year, with domestic sales down nearly 5
percent.
Benjamin Baptista, CEO of the Brazilan unit of global
steelmaker ArcelorMittal, tried to find a silver lining when
asked for his forecasts. "It's hard to be worse than it is now,"
he said.
With the situation at home severe, exporting seems the
answer. Steelmakers loathe to reduce production levels because
it results in higher costs, politically sensitive job losses and
puts companies at a disadvantage if markets pick up.
But international markets are flooded with steel from China,
where a rampant increase in production over past decades has
dramatically outstripped demand as Chinese growth slows.
Both Usiminas, formally known as Usinas
Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA and one of the largest
steelmakers in the Americas, and CSN say they are looking to
export more steel products but acknowledge margins could
suffer.
The biggest problem is the strong real. Some economists
estimate that given Brazil's current account deficit, the real
should be at a level of between 2.7 and 3.0 to the dollar.
On Friday it was trading at 2.27 to the dollar. Brazil's
central bank intervenes regularly in the market to prop up the
currency to keep inflation under control.
Steelmakers expect the real to weaken through to the end of
the year, offering some respite. But the exchange rate is not
the only problem.
HAVE YOUR CAKE AND EAT IT
According to Sergio Leite, vice-president for sales at
Usiminas, the high tax burden in Brazil makes the industry
uncompetitive.
He cited a study from Aço Brazil in 2012 that showed
Brazilian steel had lower production costs than any of the
world's five main producers: the United States, Germany, China,
Russia and Turkey.
But "when this steel arrives in the hands of the consumer,
with taxes added, it arrives as the most expensive," Leite said.
High taxes, however, are in essence the flip side of the
protection from imports the industry enjoys through strict
anti-dumping legislation. The steel industry, by asking for
lower taxes but a continuing barrier to imports, wants its cake
and eat it too.
But the sense that reforms are needed, and will be delivered
by whoever wins the election, is gaining traction.
"There is now a consensus from various industrial sectors
that reform is needed to improve the tax system, to simplify and
reduce bureaucracy," said Luciano Coutinho, president of
Brazil's powerful development bank, BNDES.
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Todd
Benson; and Peter Galloway)