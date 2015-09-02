SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Foreign investors pulled the
most money out of Brazil's cash equity markets in more than two
years in August, as signs of a steeper-than-expected slowdown in
China and mounting political and market turmoil in Latin
America's largest economy undermined the appetite for stocks.
Net outflows from the São Paulo Stock Exchange reached 3.314
billion reais ($880 million) in August, the highest level since
4.07 billion reais in July 2013, data from exchange operator
BM&FBovespa SA showed on Wednesday.
Outflows increased significantly from July, when they
reached 567.9 million reais. In the first eight months, the
exchange received net inflows of 17.657 billion reais from
non-resident investors.
The numbers underscore growing risk aversion around the
world as a slowing Chinese economy and declining commodity
prices are reducing the allure of investments across emerging
market countries. The inability of the Brazilian government to
fix eroding public finances is further unnerving some investors.
"To the extent that signals from China continue to feed
uncertainty and the adverse local economic and political news
persist, including the materialization of Brazil's sovereign
rating below investment grade, so should outflows," said Axel
Christensen, chief Latin America and Iberia strategist at
BlackRock Inc.
The Bovespa stock index has shed 34 percent in U.S. dollar
terms this year.
Still, if China's situation stabilizes and on the local
front political and market noise diminish, "investor perception
could change and thus the direction of flows," Christensen
noted.
The worsening of a recession that is expected to be Brazil's
steepest in at least 25 years, as well as increased political
bickering that could limit efforts to implement fiscal austerity
measures, casts a cloud over flow trends in coming months,
analysts said.
"The macro story in Brazil continues to be an overhang to
equities," Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists led by
Felipe Hirai said in a client note, adding that short-term risks
include potential downward revisions to earnings estimates and
weak fiscal results that could translate into higher interest
rates.
($1 = 3.7626 Brazilian reais)
